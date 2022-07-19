Whitestone REIT (WSR) up 4.44% since start of the year

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is 4.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.56 and a high of $13.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.58, the stock is 0.61% and -6.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -3.94% off its SMA200. WSR registered 32.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.02.

The stock witnessed a -2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.48%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $512.50M and $130.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.26 and Fwd P/E is 28.21. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.95% and -22.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whitestone REIT is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.15M, and float is at 45.97M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Whitestone REIT (WSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times.

Whitestone REIT (WSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 3.13% up over the past 12 months and Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) that is 7.07% higher over the same period. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is -11.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.27% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.