Why PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) is -22.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.42 and a high of $23.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.28% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.26% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.43, the stock is 1.94% and -4.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -11.91% off its SMA200. PGTI registered -19.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.95%.

The stock witnessed a -1.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.22%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.04% and -26.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

PGT Innovations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.30% this year.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.83M, and float is at 57.11M with Short Float at 2.54%.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hershberger Rodney ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hershberger Rodney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $19.92 per share for a total of $39839.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.37 million shares.

PGT Innovations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Hershberger Rodney (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $19.00 per share for $76000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.37 million shares of the PGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, LaPinska Deborah L (Sr. V.P. and CHRO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $21.39 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 141,612 shares of PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI).

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) that is trading -22.59% down over the past 12 months and Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) that is -43.29% lower over the same period. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is -26.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.