Why Waters Corporation (WAT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is -13.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $288.32 and a high of $428.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WAT stock was last observed hovering at around $334.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.62% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.76% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.66% lower than the price target low of $315.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $323.39, the stock is -2.27% and -1.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -2.53% off its SMA200. WAT registered -12.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.31%.

The stock witnessed a -0.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.48%, and is -7.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Waters Corporation (WAT) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $19.16B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.27 and Fwd P/E is 24.52. Profit margin for the company is 24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.16% and -24.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Waters Corporation (WAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waters Corporation (WAT) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waters Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.58M, and float is at 59.91M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Waters Corporation (WAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $328.78 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14064.0 shares.

Waters Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that CONARD EDWARD (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $336.01 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70982.0 shares of the WAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $405.62 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 13,763 shares of Waters Corporation (WAT).

Waters Corporation (WAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 0.19% up over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -13.25% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -36.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.