Will IDEX Corporation (IEX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is -22.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $172.18 and a high of $240.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IEX stock was last observed hovering at around $186.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.5%.

Currently trading at $182.76, the stock is 0.51% and -1.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -10.98% off its SMA200. IEX registered -19.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $185.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $205.15.

The stock witnessed a 1.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.09%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) has around 7536 employees, a market worth around $13.53B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.30 and Fwd P/E is 22.27. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.14% and -23.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

IDEX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.10M, and float is at 75.81M with Short Float at 1.29%.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at IDEX Corporation (IEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON sold 3,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $235.54 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12407.0 shares.

IDEX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that SALLIOTTE DANIEL J (Director) sold a total of 14,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $235.90 per share for $3.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10262.0 shares of the IEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, COOK WILLIAM M (Director) disposed off 679 shares at an average price of $223.03 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 23,019 shares of IDEX Corporation (IEX).

IDEX Corporation (IEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) that is trading -18.79% down over the past 12 months and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) that is -22.51% lower over the same period. AMETEK Inc. (AME) is -19.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.5% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.