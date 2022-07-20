ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is -41.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.23 and a high of $39.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACMR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.47% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 17.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.57, the stock is 6.08% and 12.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -30.24% off its SMA200. ACMR registered -35.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.94%.

The stock witnessed a 21.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.72%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has around 877 employees, a market worth around $949.63M and $258.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.94 and Fwd P/E is 18.05. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.55% and -58.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.83M, and float is at 44.36M with Short Float at 14.67%.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dun Haiping,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dun Haiping sold 36,150 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

ACM Research Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that McKechnie Marksold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $64.20 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 300.0 shares of the ACMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Dun Haiping (Director) disposed off 12,269 shares at an average price of $82.09 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 297,299 shares of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is trading -24.44% down over the past 12 months.