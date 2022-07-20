American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Is Up 34.96% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is 34.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.82 and a high of $25.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVD stock was last observed hovering at around $21.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81%.

Currently trading at $22.12, the stock is 2.05% and -1.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 21.00% off its SMA200. AVD registered 34.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.80%.

The stock witnessed a 3.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.19%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) has around 804 employees, a market worth around $659.40M and $590.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.40 and Fwd P/E is 16.89. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.06% and -14.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

American Vanguard Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.30% this year.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.68M, and float is at 28.92M with Short Float at 2.37%.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson David` T.,the company’sCFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Johnson David` T. sold 6,721 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $24.86 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66970.0 shares.

American Vanguard Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that DONNELLY TIMOTHYsold a total of 12,663 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $24.96 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70302.0 shares of the AVD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Trogele Ulrich () acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $14.70 for $44100.0. The insider now directly holds 160,047 shares of American Vanguard Corporation (AVD).

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -52.73% down over the past 12 months and FMC Corporation (FMC) that is 0.67% higher over the same period. Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) is 15.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.