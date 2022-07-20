Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 4.36% Upside

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) is -34.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.52 and a high of $133.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMEH stock was last observed hovering at around $43.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.92% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.36% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.36% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.82, the stock is 14.97% and 27.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 8.93% at the moment leaves the stock -16.03% off its SMA200. AMEH registered -38.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.76%.

The stock witnessed a 39.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.79%, and is 5.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) has around 1133 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $861.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.36 and Fwd P/E is 35.03. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.99% and -64.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.68M, and float is at 39.09M with Short Float at 12.15%.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $9.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.18 million shares.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Marsh Linda (Director) sold a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $37.00 per share for $9.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the AMEH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI (10% Owner) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $73.67 for $2.95 million. The insider now directly holds 10,925,702 shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH).

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is trading -58.68% down over the past 12 months. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is -3.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.