Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CMBM Stock Is Going Next

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) is -38.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.40 and a high of $46.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMBM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.07% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.8% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.72, the stock is 3.36% and 8.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.87% at the moment leaves the stock -30.66% off its SMA200. CMBM registered -61.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.45%.

The stock witnessed a 8.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.69%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has around 573 employees, a market worth around $415.48M and $309.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.53 and Fwd P/E is 12.43. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.77% and -66.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 95.50% this year.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.75M, and float is at 11.46M with Short Float at 4.23%.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Imhoff Scott,the company’sSenior VP, Product Mgmt. SEC filings show that Imhoff Scott sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $26.50 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5037.0 shares.

Cambium Networks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Rau Sally (General Counsel) sold a total of 6,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $27.49 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CMBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, Imhoff Scott (Senior VP, Product Mgmt) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $35.69 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 5,037 shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM).

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Who are the competitors?

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is -17.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.