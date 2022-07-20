Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is 6.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $189.79 and a high of $275.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSL stock was last observed hovering at around $251.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.33%.

Currently trading at $263.26, the stock is 7.64% and 5.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 4.50% at the moment leaves the stock 10.57% off its SMA200. CSL registered 37.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.11%.

The stock witnessed a 12.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.17%, and is 4.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $13.36B and $5.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.71% and -4.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.10M, and float is at 51.28M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAYLOR DOUGLAS CHARLES,the company’sV.P., COS. SEC filings show that TAYLOR DOUGLAS CHARLES sold 13,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $235.73 per share for a total of $3.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8761.0 shares.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Berlin John E (President, CIT) sold a total of 6,192 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $236.94 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30693.0 shares of the CSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Roche Robert M. (VP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,480 shares at an average price of $210.95 for $2.21 million. The insider now directly holds 23,303 shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL).

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Who are the competitors?

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is -37.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.