CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.19% Upside

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is 6.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.68 and a high of $44.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBZ stock was last observed hovering at around $39.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.19% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.7% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.50, the stock is 4.99% and 4.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 6.49% off its SMA200. CBZ registered 33.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.62%.

The stock witnessed a 11.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.59%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.04 and Fwd P/E is 17.97. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.27% and -6.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBIZ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.12M, and float is at 49.58M with Short Float at 1.76%.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DIMARTINO JOSEPH S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DIMARTINO JOSEPH S sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $41.33 per share for a total of $41334.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40872.0 shares.

CBIZ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that DIMARTINO JOSEPH S (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $40.71 per share for $40708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41872.0 shares of the CBZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, DIMARTINO JOSEPH S (Director) disposed off 2,749 shares at an average price of $38.39 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 42,872 shares of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ).

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) that is trading 4.42% up over the past 12 months and H&R Block Inc. (HRB) that is 63.07% higher over the same period.