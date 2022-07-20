Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) is 1.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $340.48 and a high of $553.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FICO stock was last observed hovering at around $425.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.03% off its average median price target of $515.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.59% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.13% higher than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $440.43, the stock is 7.58% and 11.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 4.70% off its SMA200. FICO registered -15.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.91%.

The stock witnessed a 17.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.82%, and is 6.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has around 3460 employees, a market worth around $11.19B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.94 and Fwd P/E is 24.40. Profit margin for the company is 31.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.36% and -20.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.30%).

Fair Isaac Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.14M, and float is at 25.53M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rees Joanna,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rees Joanna sold 253 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $383.72 per share for a total of $97081.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3922.0 shares.

Fair Isaac Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Leonard Michael S (CAO and Vice President) sold a total of 786 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $489.39 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7892.0 shares of the FICO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Rees Joanna (Director) disposed off 253 shares at an average price of $468.52 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 4,175 shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO).

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -0.65% down over the past 12 months and Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is -8.53% lower over the same period. ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is -21.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.