Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) is -4.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.24 and a high of $30.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCPT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $27.97, the stock is 3.72% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 1.68% off its SMA200. FCPT registered -0.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.29%.

The stock witnessed a 10.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.34%, and is 2.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) has around 461 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $207.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.97 and Fwd P/E is 23.50. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.39% and -7.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.19M, and float is at 79.47M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANSEN DOUGLAS B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HANSEN DOUGLAS B bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $26.83 per share for a total of $26830.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41170.0 shares.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that HANSEN DOUGLAS B (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $26.80 per share for $26800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40170.0 shares of the FCPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, MOODY JOHN S (Director) acquired 7,430 shares at an average price of $26.87 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 53,855 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 5.34% up over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -33.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.