FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) is 22.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.50 and a high of $190.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCN stock was last observed hovering at around $186.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $187.38, the stock is 3.87% and 9.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 20.92% off its SMA200. FCN registered 38.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.85%.

The stock witnessed a 14.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.39%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) has around 6977 employees, a market worth around $6.43B and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.93 and Fwd P/E is 22.33. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.49% and -1.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.20% this year.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.62M, and float is at 33.61M with Short Float at 4.45%.

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lu Curtis P,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Lu Curtis P sold 4,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $145.48 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29933.0 shares.

FTI Consulting Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Ellis Vernon James (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $146.71 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Bacon Brenda J (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $144.26 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 15,342 shares of FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN).

FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) that is trading 52.17% up over the past 12 months and CRA International Inc. (CRAI) that is 14.42% higher over the same period. ICF International Inc. (ICFI) is 2.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.