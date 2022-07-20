Gartner Inc. (IT) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) is -25.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $221.39 and a high of $368.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IT stock was last observed hovering at around $238.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.8% off its average median price target of $294.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.19% off the consensus price target high of $340.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.58% higher than the price target low of $265.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $247.57, the stock is 2.93% and 0.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock -14.60% off its SMA200. IT registered -2.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.44%.

The stock witnessed a 10.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.21%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Gartner Inc. (IT) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $19.53B and $4.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.16 and Fwd P/E is 28.38. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.83% and -32.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Gartner Inc. (IT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gartner Inc. (IT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gartner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 210.80% this year.

Gartner Inc. (IT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.02M, and float is at 78.02M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Gartner Inc. (IT) Insider Activity

A total of 145 insider transactions have happened at Gartner Inc. (IT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FUCHS ANNE SUTHERLAND,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FUCHS ANNE SUTHERLAND sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $267.28 per share for a total of $66820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19205.0 shares.

Gartner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that FUCHS ANNE SUTHERLAND (Director) sold a total of 224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $266.71 per share for $59743.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19455.0 shares of the IT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Dawkins Alwyn (EVP, Global Business Sales) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $260.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 44,096 shares of Gartner Inc. (IT).

Gartner Inc. (IT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading -35.13% down over the past 12 months and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is -8.77% lower over the same period. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is -11.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.