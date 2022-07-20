John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:JBT Stock Is Going Next

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is -27.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.57 and a high of $177.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBT stock was last observed hovering at around $106.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.01% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.26% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.26, the stock is 1.79% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock -15.72% off its SMA200. JBT registered -14.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.51%.

The stock witnessed a 4.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.70%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $3.46B and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.52 and Fwd P/E is 18.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.88% and -37.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

John Bean Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.00M, and float is at 31.36M with Short Float at 3.51%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $107.71 per share for a total of $32313.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47649.0 shares.

John Bean Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY (Director) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $108.66 per share for $32598.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47949.0 shares of the JBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $116.89 for $35067.0. The insider now directly holds 48,249 shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT).

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AAR Corp. (AIR) that is trading 29.05% up over the past 12 months and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) that is 28.84% higher over the same period. Standex International Corporation (SXI) is -0.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.