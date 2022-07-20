National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 6.20% Change This Year

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is 6.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.10 and a high of $60.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $47.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.29% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -11.95% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.14, the stock is -0.46% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 1.35% off its SMA200. FIZZ registered 15.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.81%.

The stock witnessed a 9.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.11%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has around 1580 employees, a market worth around $4.46B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.42 and Fwd P/E is 24.07. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.35% and -20.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.90%).

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Beverage Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.00% this year.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.33M, and float is at 23.43M with Short Float at 9.62%.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONLEE CECIL D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CONLEE CECIL D sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 11 at a price of $49.52 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68680.0 shares.

National Beverage Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that sheridan stanley michael (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $45.96 per share for $4596.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79508.0 shares of the FIZZ stock.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) that is -10.69% lower over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is 24.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.