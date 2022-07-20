Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is -15.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $194.89 and a high of $272.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $207.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.66%.

Currently trading at $214.67, the stock is 5.58% and 3.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.70% at the moment leaves the stock -7.36% off its SMA200. NDSN registered -1.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.96%.

The stock witnessed a 9.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.94%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $12.05B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.10 and Fwd P/E is 21.70. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.15% and -21.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.78M, and float is at 51.27M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Nordson Corporation (NDSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pembroke Jeffrey A,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Pembroke Jeffrey A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $240.95 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15507.0 shares.

Nordson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that DeVries James E (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $237.02 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46378.0 shares of the NDSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, MERK GREGORY P (Executive Vice President) disposed off 9,550 shares at an average price of $225.00 for $2.15 million. The insider now directly holds 28,831 shares of Nordson Corporation (NDSN).

Nordson Corporation (NDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is trading -21.17% down over the past 12 months and Graco Inc. (GGG) that is -19.68% lower over the same period. Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) is -28.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.