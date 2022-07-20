Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) up 15.57% since start of the year

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) is 15.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.16 and a high of $15.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.17% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.55, the stock is 4.39% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 5.34% off its SMA200. OSBC registered 19.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.90%.

The stock witnessed a 6.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.68%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) has around 891 employees, a market worth around $621.29M and $123.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.74 and Fwd P/E is 7.87. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.38% and -7.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.46M, and float is at 40.77M with Short Float at 2.59%.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finn Barry,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Finn Barry bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $14.18 per share for a total of $56720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75660.0 shares.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that SKOGLUND WILLIAM B (Director) sold a total of 4,557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $14.20 per share for $64696.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61967.0 shares of the OSBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, SKOGLUND WILLIAM B (Director) disposed off 4,557 shares at an average price of $14.46 for $65894.0. The insider now directly holds 66,524 shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC).

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading 5.90% up over the past 12 months and Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) that is 3.34% higher over the same period. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is 20.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.