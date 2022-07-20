Positives for Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) as stock gains in recent trading

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) is -21.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.95 and a high of $15.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.83, the stock is 5.49% and 0.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -9.16% off its SMA200. JBI registered -20.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.00%.

The stock witnessed a 5.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.50%, and is 7.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has around 1577 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $826.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.31 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.65% and -38.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.56M, and float is at 134.86M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRADIN ROGER,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FRADIN ROGER sold 82,784 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $14.98 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.3 million shares.

Janus International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that FRADIN ROGER (Director) sold a total of 417,216 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $14.87 per share for $6.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.38 million shares of the JBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, FRADIN ROGER (Director) disposed off 133,200 shares at an average price of $14.68 for $1.96 million. The insider now directly holds 2,799,499 shares of Janus International Group Inc. (JBI).