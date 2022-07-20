Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -36.54% Change This Year

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) is -36.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.06 and a high of $79.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRTA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.65% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 30.33% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.35, the stock is 9.95% and 15.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 4.50% at the moment leaves the stock -21.62% off its SMA200. PRTA registered -37.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.69%.

The stock witnessed a 37.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.39%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $201.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.53. Profit margin for the company is 33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.86% and -60.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prothena Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.60% this year.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.70M, and float is at 44.17M with Short Float at 6.85%.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garren Hideki,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Garren Hideki sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Prothena Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that EcoR1 Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,062,736 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $29.02 per share for $30.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.58 million shares of the PRTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, EcoR1 Capital, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,062,736 shares at an average price of $29.02 for $30.84 million. The insider now directly holds 11,584,280 shares of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) that is trading -69.43% down over the past 12 months and Alkermes plc (ALKS) that is 27.34% higher over the same period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is -16.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.