Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) on Track to Reach $220.00 in a Year

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is -54.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.26 and a high of $299.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYNA stock was last observed hovering at around $122.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.57% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.25% off the consensus price target high of $320.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -8.67% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.40, the stock is 8.52% and -2.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 6.16% at the moment leaves the stock -34.15% off its SMA200. SYNA registered -10.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.90%.

The stock witnessed a 11.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.35%, and is 10.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has around 1463 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.66. Distance from 52-week low is 19.35% and -56.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synaptics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.10% this year.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.50M, and float is at 39.33M with Short Float at 10.19%.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butler Dean Warren. SEC filings show that Butler Dean Warren sold 1,126 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $155.61 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26651.0 shares.

Synaptics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Allgood Kiva A. (Director) sold a total of 196 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $155.61 per share for $30500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6654.0 shares of the SYNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Butler Dean Warren () disposed off 1,448 shares at an average price of $209.69 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 27,735 shares of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA).

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is trading 25.28% up over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 6.00% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 18.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.