Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) is -16.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.55 and a high of $192.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $136.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.75% off its average median price target of $184.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.62% off the consensus price target high of $223.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.55% higher than the price target low of $158.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.33, the stock is 5.30% and 7.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -7.99% off its SMA200. TTEK registered 16.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.39%.

The stock witnessed a 18.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.53%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $2.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.08 and Fwd P/E is 29.54. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.22% and -26.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tetra Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.80% this year.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.83M, and float is at 53.34M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BATRACK DAN L,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that BATRACK DAN L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $28.76 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Tetra Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Volpi Kirsten M (Director) sold a total of 550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $135.41 per share for $74477.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12475.0 shares of the TTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, BROWNLIE WILLIAM R (SVP, Chief Engineer) disposed off 8,967 shares at an average price of $165.13 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 87,876 shares of Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK).

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading 2.13% up over the past 12 months and Hill International Inc. (HIL) that is -22.87% lower over the same period. AECOM (ACM) is 12.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.