The St. Joe Company (JOE) – The -114.63% Downside Potential Remains

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is -21.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.80 and a high of $62.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -114.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -114.63% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $40.78, the stock is 3.54% and -8.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -17.43% off its SMA200. JOE registered -0.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.96%.

The stock witnessed a 2.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.83%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) has around 528 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $290.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.32. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.88% and -34.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The St. Joe Company (JOE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The St. Joe Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.30% this year.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.88M, and float is at 57.23M with Short Float at 2.47%.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The St. Joe Company (JOE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gonzalez Jorge Luis,the company’sPresident – CEO. SEC filings show that Gonzalez Jorge Luis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $41.32 per share for a total of $49584.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34842.0 shares.

The St. Joe Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Gonzalez Jorge Luis (President – CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $46.15 per share for $46150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33642.0 shares of the JOE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Gonzalez Jorge Luis (President – CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $50.71 for $50710.0. The insider now directly holds 32,642 shares of The St. Joe Company (JOE).

The St. Joe Company (JOE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) that is trading 1.94% up over the past 12 months and Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) that is -14.70% lower over the same period. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is -1.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.