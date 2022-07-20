Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MTN Stock Is Going Next

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is -30.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $206.03 and a high of $376.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTN stock was last observed hovering at around $218.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.29%.

Currently trading at $227.32, the stock is 3.17% and -2.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -19.62% off its SMA200. MTN registered -24.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.17%.

The stock witnessed a 3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.39%, and is 7.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $8.84B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.53 and Fwd P/E is 25.53. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.33% and -39.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Vail Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.57M, and float is at 39.74M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHNEIDER HILARY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCHNEIDER HILARY sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $318.22 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16694.0 shares.

Vail Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Barkin Michael Z (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $335.35 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18324.0 shares of the MTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, SORTE JOHN F (Director) disposed off 1,832 shares at an average price of $338.66 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 44,080 shares of Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN).

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 15.34% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 3.76% higher over the same period. Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is 0.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.