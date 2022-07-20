What should you know before buying stock in Power Integrations Inc. (POWI)

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) is -15.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.26 and a high of $110.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POWI stock was last observed hovering at around $75.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.5% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.95% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.3% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.16, the stock is 5.65% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -11.31% off its SMA200. POWI registered -0.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.05%.

The stock witnessed a 8.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.79%, and is 7.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has around 773 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $711.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.93 and Fwd P/E is 19.58. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.21% and -29.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Power Integrations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.70% this year.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.24M, and float is at 57.51M with Short Float at 5.74%.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yee Yang Chiah,the company’sVP, Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Yee Yang Chiah sold 1,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $77.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25797.0 shares.

Power Integrations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Matthews David MH (VP of Product Development) sold a total of 6,168 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $83.84 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the POWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Bailey Doug (VP Marketing) disposed off 130 shares at an average price of $84.60 for $10998.0. The insider now directly holds 110,529 shares of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI).

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 68.96% up over the past 12 months and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) that is -9.64% lower over the same period.