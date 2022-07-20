Why Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is -45.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.68 and a high of $128.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $59.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.5% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 34.81% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.63, the stock is 5.76% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -33.04% off its SMA200. SSTK registered -38.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.14%.

The stock witnessed a 16.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.90%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has around 1148 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $789.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.41 and Fwd P/E is 15.01. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.32% and -52.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.80% this year.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.30M, and float is at 24.16M with Short Float at 10.83%.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 142 insider transactions have happened at Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 113 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hennessy Paul J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hennessy Paul J. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $56.47 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31134.0 shares.

Shutterstock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Bigley Deirdre Mary (Director) sold a total of 426 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $60.59 per share for $25811.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9528.0 shares of the SSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Oringer Jonathan (EXEC CHAIRMAN & INTERIM CEO) disposed off 5,653 shares at an average price of $66.77 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 11,771,302 shares of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -48.78% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -8.64% lower over the same period. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is 8.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.