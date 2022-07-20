Why Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT) is -2.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.92 and a high of $67.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYBT stock was last observed hovering at around $60.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.51% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.2% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.07, the stock is 2.49% and 6.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76995.0 and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 5.44% off its SMA200. SYBT registered 31.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.43%.

The stock witnessed a 7.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.08%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) has around 820 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $187.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.67 and Fwd P/E is 16.30. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.17% and -7.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Top Institutional Holders

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rehm Michael,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Rehm Michael sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $59.52 per share for a total of $29759.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10613.0 shares.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Poindexter Philip (President) sold a total of 3,219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $59.18 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41040.0 shares of the SYBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, THOMPSON KATHY C (Sr. Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,949 shares at an average price of $60.62 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 24,567 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT).

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -17.36% down over the past 12 months and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) that is 6.77% higher over the same period. Cadence Bank (CADE) is -0.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.