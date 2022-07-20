Why Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is -31.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.71 and a high of $237.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLED stock was last observed hovering at around $107.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.91%.

Currently trading at $113.43, the stock is 5.63% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 5.50% at the moment leaves the stock -23.09% off its SMA200. OLED registered -44.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.96%.

The stock witnessed a 8.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.66%, and is 6.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has around 401 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $570.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.63 and Fwd P/E is 21.19. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.91% and -52.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.37M, and float is at 43.34M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Universal Display Corporation (OLED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Premutico Mauro,the company’sSVP & GM, Licensing. SEC filings show that Premutico Mauro sold 7,618 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $114.27 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31600.0 shares.

Universal Display Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that LACERTE LAWRENCE (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $208.56 per share for $5.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the OLED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, GEMMILL ELIZABETH H (Director) disposed off 14,500 shares at an average price of $204.01 for $2.96 million. The insider now directly holds 92,971 shares of Universal Display Corporation (OLED).

Universal Display Corporation (OLED): Who are the competitors?

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 19.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.