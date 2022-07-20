Will Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) is -28.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.94 and a high of $231.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEDP stock was last observed hovering at around $145.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.16% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.22% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -16.36% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.76, the stock is 3.35% and 8.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 6.29% at the moment leaves the stock -10.18% off its SMA200. MEDP registered -12.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.34%.

The stock witnessed a 17.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.62%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $4.87B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.92 and Fwd P/E is 24.21. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.91% and -33.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medpace Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.92M, and float is at 25.73M with Short Float at 8.18%.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Troendle August J.,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Troendle August J. bought 22,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $144.59 per share for a total of $3.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.51 million shares.

Medpace Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Medpace Investors, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 22,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $144.59 per share for $3.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.51 million shares of the MEDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, DAVENPORT FRED B JR (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $145.80 for $72900.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP).