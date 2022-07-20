Will Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is -4.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $243.32 and a high of $350.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOH stock was last observed hovering at around $298.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.93% off its average median price target of $335.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.81% off the consensus price target high of $390.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -52.47% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $304.95, the stock is 9.82% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 1.21% off its SMA200. MOH registered 21.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.59%.

The stock witnessed a 19.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.36%, and is 6.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $17.07B and $29.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.59. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.33% and -12.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molina Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.40M, and float is at 58.10M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROMNEY RONNA,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ROMNEY RONNA sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $307.94 per share for a total of $61588.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16657.0 shares.

Molina Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that ROMNEY RONNA (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $314.36 per share for $62872.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16695.0 shares of the MOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, ORLANDO STEVEN J (Director) disposed off 591 shares at an average price of $311.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 20,409 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 7.46% up over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is 27.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.