ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is 7.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.08 and a high of $54.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABM stock was last observed hovering at around $43.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.44% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.42% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.79, the stock is 2.30% and -1.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -2.34% off its SMA200. ABM registered -4.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.41.

The stock witnessed a 12.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.54%, and is 2.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has around 124000 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $7.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.99% and -18.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABM Industries Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.20M, and float is at 66.01M with Short Float at 3.84%.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FEINBERG JOSHUA H,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that FEINBERG JOSHUA H bought 6,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $39.16 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63048.0 shares.

ABM Industries Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that VALENTIN RAUL JAVIER (EVP and CHRO) sold a total of 1,109 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $45.64 per share for $50615.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14337.0 shares of the ABM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, CHIN DEAN A (SVP – Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,657 shares at an average price of $48.13 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 26,052 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -49.38% down over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is 0.74% higher over the same period.