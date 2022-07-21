Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Track to Reach $165.00 in a Year

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is -23.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.61 and a high of $265.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMED stock was last observed hovering at around $125.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.06% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -21.45% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.88, the stock is 6.64% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -14.29% off its SMA200. AMED registered -52.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.51.

The stock witnessed a 2.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.64%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $3.90B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.35 and Fwd P/E is 20.05. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.92% and -53.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amedisys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.55M, and float is at 32.00M with Short Float at 4.42%.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Amedisys Inc. (AMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bohnert Denise M.,the company’sChief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Bohnert Denise M. sold 557 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $115.00 per share for a total of $64055.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11850.0 shares.

Amedisys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Kemmerly David Lsold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $177.31 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16336.0 shares of the AMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, LECHLEITER RICHARD A (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $141.25 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 9,368 shares of Amedisys Inc. (AMED).

Amedisys Inc. (AMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading 5.22% up over the past 12 months and LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) that is -22.13% lower over the same period. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is -5.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.