Analysts suggest Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) could spike 39.46% in a year

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is -13.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $14.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACEL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.46% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.20, the stock is 2.89% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -8.18% off its SMA200. ACEL registered -1.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.79.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.61%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $784.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.91. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.52% and -20.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accel Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.99M, and float is at 58.75M with Short Float at 3.44%.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruttenberg David W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ruttenberg David W. sold 13,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $12.62 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Accel Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Ruttenberg David W. (Director) sold a total of 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $12.51 per share for $80095.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the ACEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Peterson Karl Mr. (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $12.58 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 2,788,145 shares of Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL).