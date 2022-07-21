Are we looking at the next big move in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) is 52.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.56 and a high of $44.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $36.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03%.

Currently trading at $35.61, the stock is 2.29% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 24.70% off its SMA200. AMPH registered 76.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.69.

The stock witnessed a 12.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.79%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has around 1761 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $455.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.13 and Fwd P/E is 18.34. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.79% and -19.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.14M, and float is at 37.93M with Short Float at 6.06%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gerst Diane G.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gerst Diane G. sold 1,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $37.23 per share for a total of $56597.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12842.0 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Liawatidewi Yakob (EVP Corp Admin Center) sold a total of 10,837 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $36.64 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61607.0 shares of the AMPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, Gerst Diane G. (Director) disposed off 1,521 shares at an average price of $36.26 for $55145.0. The insider now directly holds 12,842 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -67.67% down over the past 12 months and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) that is -98.76% lower over the same period.