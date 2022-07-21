Are we looking at the next big move in Information Services Group Inc. (III)?

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III) is -5.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The III stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is 7.66% and 13.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 0.88% off its SMA200. III registered 25.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.79.

The stock witnessed a 22.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.45%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) has around 1335 employees, a market worth around $341.38M and $283.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.72 and Fwd P/E is 14.67. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.05% and -25.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Information Services Group Inc. (III) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Information Services Group Inc. (III) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Information Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 444.20% this year.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.53M, and float is at 34.38M with Short Float at 4.61%.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Information Services Group Inc. (III) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pfau Bruce,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Pfau Bruce sold 13,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $6.63 per share for a total of $89903.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Information Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Pfau Bruce (Director) sold a total of 9,591 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $7.36 per share for $70590.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the III stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Pfau Bruce (Director) acquired 44,025 shares at an average price of $6.85 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 183,864 shares of Information Services Group Inc. (III).

Information Services Group Inc. (III): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRA International Inc. (CRAI) that is trading 11.66% up over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is 16.77% higher over the same period. Gartner Inc. (IT) is -0.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.