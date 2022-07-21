Avista Corporation (AVA) Is Down -2.68% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is -2.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.73 and a high of $46.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVA stock was last observed hovering at around $42.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.92% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -21.62% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.35, the stock is -2.04% and -2.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -2.50% off its SMA200. AVA registered -5.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.51.

The stock witnessed a 3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.58%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Avista Corporation (AVA) has around 1809 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.53 and Fwd P/E is 16.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.59% and -11.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Avista Corporation (AVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avista Corporation (AVA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avista Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

Avista Corporation (AVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.79M, and float is at 70.90M with Short Float at 2.99%.

Avista Corporation (AVA) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Avista Corporation (AVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEYER DAVID J,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that MEYER DAVID J sold 349 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $43.29 per share for a total of $15108.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5745.0 shares.

Avista Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that MORRIS SCOTT L (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 7,627 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $44.00 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the AVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, MEYER DAVID J (Vice President) disposed off 1,400 shares at an average price of $45.28 for $63399.0. The insider now directly holds 6,094 shares of Avista Corporation (AVA).

Avista Corporation (AVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -0.82% down over the past 12 months and Black Hills Corporation (BKH) that is 3.96% higher over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is 0.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.