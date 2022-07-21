Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Is Down -21.40% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) is -21.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.19 and a high of $10.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 35.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is 16.37% and 11.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -5.68% off its SMA200. BW registered -0.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.95.

The stock witnessed a 18.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.11%, and is 17.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $627.82M and $759.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.82. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.61% and -31.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 204.70% this year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.99M, and float is at 83.51M with Short Float at 2.99%.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tato Joseph A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tato Joseph A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $5.41 per share for a total of $21640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18844.0 shares.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Howe Alan B (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $5.41 per share for $10820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75106.0 shares of the BW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Stahl Rebecca L (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $5.69 for $11380.0. The insider now directly holds 16,844 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW).