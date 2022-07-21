Check out this: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE: EIM) is -19.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.22 and a high of $14.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EIM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.87, the stock is 1.33% and 0.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -10.14% off its SMA200. EIM registered -20.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.87%.

The stock witnessed a 5.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.09%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.09% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 22.09. Distance from 52-week low is 6.36% and -22.41% from its 52-week high.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Top Institutional Holders

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRANDON CRAIG R,the company’sPortfolio Management. SEC filings show that BRANDON CRAIG R bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $10.37 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69415.0 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that BRANDON CRAIG R (Portfolio Management) bought a total of 22,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $10.91 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44415.0 shares of the EIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, BRANDON CRAIG R (Portfolio Management) acquired 21,750 shares at an average price of $11.44 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 21,750 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM).