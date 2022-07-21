Check out this: ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) could be on the verge of a big rally

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is 4.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.52 and a high of $92.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OGS stock was last observed hovering at around $82.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.81% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.7% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.09, the stock is 0.91% and -2.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 3.12% off its SMA200. OGS registered 10.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.36.

The stock witnessed a 4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.63%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.83 and Fwd P/E is 18.49. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.70% and -12.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ONE Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.92M, and float is at 53.08M with Short Float at 3.61%.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hutchinson Michael G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hutchinson Michael G sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $86.12 per share for a total of $64590.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12768.0 shares.

ONE Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A (Director) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $71.55 per share for $57239.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9716.0 shares of the OGS stock.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) that is trading -21.52% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 12.27% higher over the same period. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is 16.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.