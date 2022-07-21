Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) down -8.15% since start of the year

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is -8.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.56 and a high of $118.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLH stock was last observed hovering at around $90.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57%.

Currently trading at $91.64, the stock is 5.65% and 2.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -7.87% off its SMA200. CLH registered -1.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.03.

The stock witnessed a 10.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.27%, and is 7.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has around 18300 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $4.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.09 and Fwd P/E is 18.33. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.36% and -22.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.30% this year.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.41M, and float is at 50.89M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Battles Michael Louis,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Battles Michael Louis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $88.35 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70440.0 shares.

Clean Harbors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that States Lauren (Director) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $90.68 per share for $68010.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12332.0 shares of the CLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, GERSTENBERG ERIC W (Chief Operating Officer(CHESI)) disposed off 6,927 shares at an average price of $106.62 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 90,826 shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading -36.38% down over the past 12 months and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) that is -15.57% lower over the same period. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is 5.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.