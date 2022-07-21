Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -25.84% Change This Year

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) is -25.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $32.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNM stock was last observed hovering at around $22.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.88% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.50, the stock is 2.58% and 0.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -8.41% off its SMA200. CNM registered a loss of -8.31% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.36.

The stock witnessed a 8.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.56%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $5.45B and $5.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.73 and Fwd P/E is 14.87. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -30.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core & Main Inc. (CNM) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Core & Main Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 265.40% this year.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 245.89M, and float is at 167.91M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Core & Main Inc. (CNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giles Jeffrey D,the company’sVP, Corporate Department. SEC filings show that Giles Jeffrey D sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4146.0 shares.

Core & Main Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Giles Jeffrey D (VP, Corporate Department) sold a total of 7,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $22.08 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4146.0 shares of the CNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Giles Jeffrey D (VP, Corporate Department) disposed off 2,600 shares at an average price of $22.12 for $57515.0. The insider now directly holds 4,146 shares of Core & Main Inc. (CNM).