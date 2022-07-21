EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 37.42% Upside

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) is 1.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EZPW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is 0.91% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 6.35% off its SMA200. EZPW registered 29.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.86.

The stock witnessed a 1.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.89%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $419.73M and $803.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.21 and Fwd P/E is 9.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.55% and -14.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EZCORP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.56M, and float is at 52.22M with Short Float at 7.96%.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 35.79% up over the past 12 months and Enova International Inc. (ENVA) that is 5.80% higher over the same period. FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) is -9.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.