Funko Inc. (FNKO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) is 31.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.28 and a high of $25.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNKO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.71, the stock is 5.07% and 15.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 33.36% off its SMA200. FNKO registered 37.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.66.

The stock witnessed a 22.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.05%, and is 5.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) has around 1138 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.79 and Fwd P/E is 11.49. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.71% and -4.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Funko Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 876.20% this year.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.32M, and float is at 17.86M with Short Float at 9.97%.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Funko Inc. (FNKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daw Tracy D,the company’sCHIEF LEGAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Daw Tracy D sold 802 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $24.25 per share for a total of $19448.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6529.0 shares.

Funko Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Perlmutter Andrew Mark (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 41,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $23.76 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94061.0 shares of the FNKO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Daw Tracy D (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) disposed off 7,893 shares at an average price of $22.64 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 5,326 shares of Funko Inc. (FNKO).

Funko Inc. (FNKO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -13.48% down over the past 12 months and Mattel Inc. (MAT) that is 20.44% higher over the same period.