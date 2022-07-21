IBP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Now

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is -33.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.44 and a high of $140.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBP stock was last observed hovering at around $91.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.27% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -28.89% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.51, the stock is 6.44% and 3.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -12.83% off its SMA200. IBP registered -19.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.30.

The stock witnessed a 15.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.94%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.03 and Fwd P/E is 12.01. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.77% and -34.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Installed Building Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year.

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.30M, and float is at 23.86M with Short Float at 4.34%.

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hilsheimer Lawrence A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought 513 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $97.30 per share for a total of $49915.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24549.0 shares.

Installed Building Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Edwards Jeffrey W. (President, CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $127.64 per share for $1.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.8 million shares of the IBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Edwards Jeffrey W. (President, CEO and Chairman) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $133.17 for $7.99 million. The insider now directly holds 2,812,819 shares of Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP).

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) that is trading 10.42% up over the past 12 months and Owens Corning (OC) that is -9.51% lower over the same period.