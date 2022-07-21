Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) is -64.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.38 and a high of $288.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IIPR stock was last observed hovering at around $89.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.42% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.62% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 25.23% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.46, the stock is -14.78% and -22.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -51.70% off its SMA200. IIPR registered -55.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.60.

The stock witnessed a -13.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.12%, and is -16.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $226.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.31 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 53.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.75% and -67.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.50% this year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.62M, and float is at 25.27M with Short Float at 8.75%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kreitzer Gary A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kreitzer Gary A sold 2,196 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $30.13 per share for a total of $66164.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28000.0 shares.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Kreitzer Gary A (Director) sold a total of 1,104 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $31.05 per share for $34283.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30196.0 shares of the IIPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Kreitzer Gary A (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $32.02 for $16010.0. The insider now directly holds 31,300 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR).

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 3.27% up over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -34.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.