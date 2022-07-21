Is Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) a good stock to buy now?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) is -58.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $2.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -0.44% and -26.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10009.0 and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -54.80% off its SMA200. AMBO registered -82.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.80.

The stock witnessed a 0.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.85%, and is -7.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.91% over the week and 15.91% over the month.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has around 1088 employees, a market worth around $8.90M and $496.88M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.95. Distance from 52-week low is 24.40% and -83.32% from its 52-week high.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2022.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.49M, and float is at 11.00M with Short Float at 0.19%.