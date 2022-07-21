Is Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) a good stock to buy now?

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is -8.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.17 and a high of $148.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LECO stock was last observed hovering at around $126.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.12% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.34% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.30, the stock is 3.16% and -1.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -4.54% off its SMA200. LECO registered -5.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.05.

The stock witnessed a 4.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.00%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $7.21B and $3.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.15 and Fwd P/E is 15.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.73% and -14.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.50% this year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.61M, and float is at 56.77M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAPES CHRISTOPHER L,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that MAPES CHRISTOPHER L sold 9,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $128.60 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that MAPES CHRISTOPHER L (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $144.92 per share for $4.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LECO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, MAPES CHRISTOPHER L (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 76,590 shares at an average price of $146.42 for $11.21 million. The insider now directly holds 154,119 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO).

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -25.68% down over the past 12 months and Enovis Corporation (ENOV) that is -23.97% lower over the same period. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is -43.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.