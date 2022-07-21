O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) – The 8.01% Upside Potential Remains

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is -2.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $562.90 and a high of $748.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORLY stock was last observed hovering at around $689.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $750.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.4% off the consensus price target high of $806.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -6.15% lower than the price target low of $650.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $689.96, the stock is 6.40% and 9.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 5.30% off its SMA200. ORLY registered 13.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.64.

The stock witnessed a 17.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.52%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has around 68679 employees, a market worth around $44.72B and $13.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.10 and Fwd P/E is 18.79. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.57% and -7.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (61.20%).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.57M, and float is at 65.00M with Short Float at 1.15%.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Groves Jeffrey Lynn,the company’sSVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Groves Jeffrey Lynn bought 175 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $572.77 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 721.0 shares.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 835 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $600.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1897.0 shares of the ORLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, VENOSDEL RICHARD DARIN (SVP OF INVENTORY MANAGEMENT) disposed off 4,754 shares at an average price of $725.00 for $3.45 million. The insider now directly holds 4,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is trading 37.01% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -8.36% lower over the same period.