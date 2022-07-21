Positives for Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) as stock gains in recent trading

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) is -14.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.86 and a high of $48.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSS stock was last observed hovering at around $36.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $37.21, the stock is 5.15% and 6.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -2.67% off its SMA200. FSS registered -3.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.31.

The stock witnessed a 9.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.02%, and is 5.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.24 and Fwd P/E is 15.81. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.79% and -23.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.70M, and float is at 59.08M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHERMAN JENNIFER L,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that SHERMAN JENNIFER L bought 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $34.60 per share for a total of $96880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 0.74% up over the past 12 months and Gentex Corporation (GNTX) that is -7.94% lower over the same period. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) is -52.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.