ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) is 107.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $15.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRPH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $13.72, the stock is 4.54% and 30.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 86.40% off its SMA200. PRPH registered 141.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.93.

The stock witnessed a 32.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.53%, and is -5.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $208.82M and $111.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.88 and Fwd P/E is 54.88. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.05% and -10.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 270.00% this year.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.49M, and float is at 12.54M with Short Float at 1.86%.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barr Jason Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Barr Jason Michael bought 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.48 per share for a total of $4860.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30991.0 shares.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is trading -38.67% down over the past 12 months. Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) is 0.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.